Mary Gingerich

Mary Gingerich

GINGERICH, Mary

78, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2021

with her family at her side.

Mary suffered from pneumonia for four weeks.

--

She is survived by her daughters, Denise and Tina and one son-in-law, Karl; a brother, Frank and sister, Jeannette.

--

She was a wife, mother, home maker and loved her family dearly.

She enjoyed her dog, chickens, gardening, cooking and reading.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

--

Her life will be celebrated with the immediate family.

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

