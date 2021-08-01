Mary Gingerich

GINGERICH, Mary

78, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2021

with her family at her side.

Mary suffered from pneumonia for four weeks.

She is survived by her daughters, Denise and Tina and one son-in-law, Karl; a brother, Frank and sister, Jeannette.

She was a wife, mother, home maker and loved her family dearly.

She enjoyed her dog, chickens, gardening, cooking and reading.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Her life will be celebrated with the immediate family.

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.