Mary Glinski

In Loving Memory of

GLINSKI, Mary Anne

12/8/1923 - 1/9/1991

You said, "Love is something you do". You were always busy "Doing". There is Faith, Hope and Love. Some say that Faith and Hope fade into sight and fruition ...but Love Lasts. God is Love. We miss you still, your beauty and your Love.

Ted, Your husband of 42 years.

Your children, Rich, Dave, Alice, Jim, Fred and John; Your grandchildren, Alisa, Cody, Hannah, Harlan, Daniel, Johnny, Jake, Sarah and Mary Anne. Your great-grandchildren, Harlan Jr., Olanna, Hayden, Adah and Jase.

