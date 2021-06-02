Mary Greene

GREENE, Mary Jeanne (Valverde)
At age 76, Mary quietly passed away on November 23, 2020 with family at her side. Due to the many limitations of the pandemic and the desire to properly say goodbye, a service was delayed. Please join us as we celebrate all of the wonderful memories Mary created. Her service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1220 W. Magee Road in Tucson. Donations may be made to either St. Luke's Home or the Junior League of Tucson. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
