Mary Hambacher

Mary Hambacher

  • Updated

HAMBACHER, Mary P. (Molly)

Outdoor Funeral Services and reception to honor and Celebrate the Life of Mary (Molly) Potter Hambacher will be held on Saturday, December 4th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, Tucson. A reception will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the University of Arizona Jim Click Hall of Champions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the scholarship fund at Cottey College (owned by the P.E.O. sisterhood): Cottey College, c/o Institutional Advancement, 1000 W Austin Blvd, Nevada, MO 64772.

