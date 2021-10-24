Mary Hambacher

HAMBACHER, Mary Potter ("Molly")
was born in Rock Island, Illinois on February 24, 1930, and died in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, after a tough battle with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. She is preceded by her husband, James Robert Hambacher ("Jim"), who died on December 30, 2013.
Molly was born in Rock Island to John W. and Aileen Potter (Trent). Having lost her father at age 17 and wanting an adventure, post high school she left Rock Island on a train to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona in 1947. Her time at the U of A was hugely formative - she joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, making friends for life. She studied History, after being told by the Journalism department head that he wouldn't let a woman graduate with a Journalism degree (something that irked her the rest of her life). She met Jim, whom she would marry in 1951 and stay married to for 62 years. And she apparently enjoyed keg parties in the desert, though when asked she would usually not say too much and give a sly grin (as would Jim).
After graduation Molly and Jim made their way back to Rock Island and started their married lives. They spent the next 19 years having three children and living in different cities (Rock Island; Clinton, IA; Bemidji MN; and Sterling IL) while Jim managed media outlets (radio, cable TV). With two sons nearly grown and tired of Midwest winters, they set out on another adventure, moving the family to Douglas, AZ in 1970, where several U of A friends lived and where they would remain for 14 years. Wherever they lived, Molly was involved with the Episcopal church, serving for years on various church guilds and committees, organizing rummage sales, and making more friends.
After a brief move to the Phoenix area in 1984, Molly and Jim fully retired and settled for good in Tucson in 1987 to be closer to their children and to the U of A. They were generous with their time and financial support, with special passion around helping students who might otherwise fall through the cracks (e.g., scholarships for athletes whose eligibility ran out and who needed 1-2 more semesters to graduate). A lifelong sports fan, Molly was equal to Jim around interest in U of A sports, particularly basketball and softball. They enjoyed traveling to away basketball games for many years, and collected memorable stories about their adventures, along with other extensive travels that they were able to enjoy in retirement.
Molly was involved in the P.E.O. Sisterhood in Tucson and held leadership roles multiple times through the years. Her P.E.O. activity was very meaningful to her, both in terms of relationships with fellow P.E.O.'s (including U of A and Douglas friends), and in terms of the Sisterhood's mission (educational opportunities for women). Her 90th birthday party had many local P.E.O.'s attending to recognize her milestone. She only stopped volunteering for leadership roles well into her 80s, a testament to the fierce determination that was part of her personality. Those who knew her noted that her huge heart and generosity plus big personality made her truly one of a kind. Molly is survived by sons, James Robert Hambacher Jr., and his wife Sandy of Tucson, AZ; Michael Allen Hambacher of Tucson, AZ; and John Jacob Hambacher and his wife Nancy of San Diego, CA; exchange-student son, Thomas Buth of Koblenz, Germany; her brother, John W. Potter III, and his wife Julie of Darien, CT; her sister, Patricia Renfro and husband Art of Rock Island, IL; her grandchildren, Chris, Bryan, Jake, Erin, and Kelly; her great-grandchildren: Emma, Matthew, and Rebecca; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Aileen.
Her funeral service will be on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, Tucson (outdoors), followed with a life celebration at 3:00 p.m. at the University of Arizona Hall of Champions (outdoors). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the scholarship fund at Cottey College (owned by the P.E.O. sisterhood): Cottey College, c/o Institutional Advancement, 1000 W Austin Blvd, Nevada, MO 64772.