Mary Hambacher

After a brief move to the Phoenix area in 1984, Molly and Jim fully retired and settled for good in Tucson in 1987 to be closer to their children and to the U of A. They were generous with their time and financial support, with special passion around helping students who might otherwise fall through the cracks (e.g., scholarships for athletes whose eligibility ran out and who needed 1-2 more semesters to graduate). A lifelong sports fan, Molly was equal to Jim around interest in U of A sports, particularly basketball and softball. They enjoyed traveling to away basketball games for many years, and collected memorable stories about their adventures, along with other extensive travels that they were able to enjoy in retirement.

Molly was involved in the P.E.O. Sisterhood in Tucson and held leadership roles multiple times through the years. Her P.E.O. activity was very meaningful to her, both in terms of relationships with fellow P.E.O.'s (including U of A and Douglas friends), and in terms of the Sisterhood's mission (educational opportunities for women). Her 90th birthday party had many local P.E.O.'s attending to recognize her milestone. She only stopped volunteering for leadership roles well into her 80s, a testament to the fierce determination that was part of her personality. Those who knew her noted that her huge heart and generosity plus big personality made her truly one of a kind. Molly is survived by sons, James Robert Hambacher Jr., and his wife Sandy of Tucson, AZ; Michael Allen Hambacher of Tucson, AZ; and John Jacob Hambacher and his wife Nancy of San Diego, CA; exchange-student son, Thomas Buth of Koblenz, Germany; her brother, John W. Potter III, and his wife Julie of Darien, CT; her sister, Patricia Renfro and husband Art of Rock Island, IL; her grandchildren, Chris, Bryan, Jake, Erin, and Kelly; her great-grandchildren: Emma, Matthew, and Rebecca; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Aileen.