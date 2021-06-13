Mary Harrison

91 years young, passed away on March 6, 2020 in Tucson. She was born on June 18, 1928 in Wilson, Arkansas. She graduated from Parma High School in Parma, Missouri, and moved to Eloy a few years later. Mary worked as a postal clerk at the Eloy Post Office. She married Bob Hamilton in 1952 and together they had four children. She married Harmon Harrison, M.D. in 1977 and they led a busy life. Mary loved to be in her kitchen, making pomegranate jelly, English toffee and cookies of all kinds. She was a perfect hostess and made sure everyone left her house full and happy. She was great at bridge, cribbage, rummy and crossword puzzles. She loved to dance and was well known for her whistle. Mary was involved in many activities throughout her life. She was a Girl Scout leader, class mom and Sunday school teacher. She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi and the Casa Grande Valley Cotton Wives. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Eloy, and later she and Harmon joined St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Tucson. Mary was very active in several Masonic affiliated organizations. She was a Charter member and Past Matron of Desert Flower #45 Eastern Star in Eloy, and later joined Desert Star #54 in Tucson. She was a Past Royal Matron of Tucson Court #5 Amaranth, Past Worthy High Priestess of Sahuaro Shrine #2 White Shrine of Jerusalem, Past Queen of Olana Temple #131, Daughters of the Nile, and a charter member of Noscut Ive #31 Royal Order of Jesterettes. She was Grand Royal Matron for the Grand Court of Amaranth in 1987. She is survived by her children, Robyn, Susan, Norman, Mark, Tom, Carole, Ruth, Susan, Janet and Bob. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Sabbar Shrine Center, 450 S. Tucson Blvd., in Tucson.