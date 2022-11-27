Mary Hines

Obituary of Mary L. Hines Mary L. Hines, born April 27, 1929, passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was a Tucson native, born at the Storks Nest, and graduated from Tucson High School in 1947, and the University of Arizona in 1952. Mary taught Physical Education in TUSD at Tucson High School, and then at Catalina High School after it opened in 1957. She eventually became head of the Girl's Physical Education Department and Girl's Volleyball Coach for thirty years. Her teams won state, division, and league championships for a win/loss record of 215-27 (88%). In 1985 Mary was named the National Volleyball Coach of the Year and the Arizona State Volleyball Coach of the Year. In 2015 she was the recipient of the U of A Rocky LaRose Award. Mary has been inducted into many Sports Hall of Fames in the city, including Pima, Tucson High, University of Arizona, Arizona Softball, Arizona State Volleyball, and Catalina High School. Her biggest award was having the Catalina High School Gymnasium named in her honor, "The Mary L. Hines Gymnasium". Mary will be greatly missed by her family, many friends, golfers, and so many former students and players to whom she was like a mother, mentor, and coach. She is survived by her friend and partner of 51 years, Gracie Wiggins, nieces Sandi Woepse, Karen Hoag, Gayle Batton, half-sisters Peggy Davis, Gillian Davis, Brooke Martino, Paula Wyble, and many great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Mary is now buying into the poker game with Shorty, Dot, and Bobby. They needed a fourth! I hope she gets a royal flush. We would like to sincerely thank her many close friends and family that came by every day to help take care of her and especially the Traditions Health Hospice Group. Everyone was a godsend. Memorial Services to be announced at a later date.