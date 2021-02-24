Mary Hoiles

of Tucson, formerly of Stony Point, NY, died peacefully February 8, 2021 with family at her side, age 90. She was born May 2, 1930 to Ruth (Ryder) and Frederick Austin of Bennington, VT. She graduated from Bennington High School in 1948 and from Sargent College Health & Rehabilitation Sciences at Boston University in 1952. In addition to the private outpatient practice she co-founded, she was a physical therapist for many years at Nyack Hospital.

She lived her faith in service to her community as an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Stony Point with her late husband Harold "Pete" Phillips Chaney, Saint Paul's United Methodist Church in Tucson where she played piano in Sunday School, and 25 years as a volunteer at TMM Family Services. She was a longtime community volunteer in Stony Point as an officer in the PTA, den mother of Cub Scouts Pack 61, and Fortnightly Club, among others. She was a lifelong hiker beginning with Historical Hikers in Rockland and in Tucson hiked Sabino Canyon regularly, starting the Striders group. She was an active arts enthusiast throughout her life, and she also enjoyed exploring southern AZ in Model T Fords with the Old Pueblo Touring Association (OPTA) where she served as President for years and made many friends, including her late husband, Frank Hoiles.