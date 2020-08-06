Mary Iglehart

IGLEHART, Mary Josephine
Christine (Lynch)
97, Mary Josephine Christine (Lynch) Iglehart entered into eternal peace with her Lord, and returned home to her beloved, Walter "Ike" Iglehart, on July 27th, 2020 (in time for dinner on his birthday), thus artfully (and, most likely, intentionally) completing the greatest love story ever told.
Preceded in death by her most-cherished Ike and her daughter, Mary C. Iglehart. Mary is survived by her daughter, Julia A. Brandt; her special grandsons, Eric Brandt (Jennifer, Jack and London) and Kristopher Brandt (Heather, Maddie and Dylan), and entire communities of friends whose lives she impacted so greatly.
Born in Castleton, VT to John F. and Grace Mary (Bassett) Lynch, Mary clung to her spartan New England-rearing and used it as a compass to navigate her life of love and service to all.
One of 13 children, Mary necessarily lived with such tenacity and vigor that it often resulted in her patented, unexpected comedy - on one such occasion young Mary reminded her priest of his 25-cent debt for her gardening services . . . whilst in the confessional!
Mary was a GIANT, even amongst the Greatest Generation. A quintessential lady, and true woman of valor, she committed herself to both God and Country. Though she was one of the first to voluntarily enlist in the Women's Army Corps in 1942, she was most proud of running a tight ship in her storied 20-year, post-military career in civil service. The embodiment of grace and compassion, she devoted her life to the Catholic church and its ministries, and remained a staple and persistent (if not persnickety) volunteer at most all parish events.
'Grams' (to an entire generation of young people) wholly adored her two grandsons, and not only guided their coming-of-age journeys, but forever shaped the paths of their friends, schoolmates and neighbors. A natural teacher and mentor, she was quick to let you know exactly where she stood on any matter, yet was unrelentingly there to help at any time, and with any need - in almost magical ways.
Proudly Irish to the core, Grams first met "her Walter" on St. Patrick's day (of course), and ornamented her daily family life with all the wisdom, fare, and mischievousness of the Emerald Isle. Her powerful conveyance and indelible storytelling adorned the myriad cards of encouragement (in proper longhand) that she must have sent daily to all those fortunate enough to have crossed her path. She knew nothing of short conversations, and all were instantly drawn to her dry wit, inviting demeanor and wry smile. Armed with a legendary sweet tooth and unmatched hospitality, one couldn't be luckier than to recount a life lesson learned over a cup of coffee/tea and a macaroon (or half of a light beer, if the hour permitted).
Heaven has gained, simply, the greatest there ever was . . . may she be a guardian angel to all. We love you to the moon and back, Grams.
Services are scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 13720 W Thomas Rd, Avondale, AZ, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Services are to begin with a Rosary and proceed directly into the Mass at the same location. Burial services are to be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery, located at 2757 S. Avenida Los Reyes, Tucson, AZ 85748.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to either, Catholic Charities AZ (https://www.catholiccharitiesaz.org/) or St. Vincent DePaul (https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/), in Mary's name. Arrangements by THOMPSON FUNERAL CHAPEL.
