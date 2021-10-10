Mary Johnson

Mary Lou had many chapters in her long, but too short life. She was born in Elgin, Oregon to Klon and Cuba Mathews. After high school, she married her late husband and the two settled in Uniontown, Washington. In 1963 and 1964, Mary Lou's son and daughter were born. After her first husband passed away, Mary Lou and Gordy found each other through a blind date set up by Mary Lou's younger sister. The two married in 1974. They lived and worked in Washington, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

After arriving in Arizona in 1988, Mary Lou worked for the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and Pima County Departments of Transportation and Public Works. Mary Lou retired in 2002 and settled in the retirement community of Quail Creek. Never one to let grass grow under her feet, shortly after her retirement Mary Lou became a member of the State of Arizona Foster Care Review Board until her recent death. While living in Quail Creek, Mary Lou enjoyed a very active retirement lifestyle. She played golf, participated in a Bible study group and various fundraising events, and traveled to numerous countries for awesome adventures. As an accomplished hiker, Mary Lou hiked rim to rim of the Grand Canyon and found her happy place on Mount Wrightson. She also served the Lord in various capacities at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.