Mary Olga Leon Born October 18, 1930, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband Oscar, son Pancho Leon, father Francisco Meza and parents Carlos and Antonia Avila, sister Mary Louise Caviglia and brother Francisco C. Meza.  Survived by her daughters Theresa (Manny) Corona and Ana (Steven) Butterbrodt.  Also survived by her sisters Ana Marie Gonzalez, Cris Figueroa, and daughter-in-law Rita Leon, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.  Olga was a woman of strong faith and was passionate about giving back to the Santa Cruz Parish community and priests.  Special thanks to Father John Williamson OCD, for his friendship throughout all the years.  She was the happiest when her home was filled with family, friends, food and laughter.  Rosary service Monday, November 21, 2022, 10:30 am at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Mass will follow at 11:00 am.  Interment at Leon Cemetery at a later date.  Arrangements by South Lawn Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Olga's name to the Vail Preservation Society, P.O. Box 982, Vail, AZ  85641.

