Mary Long

  • Updated

Mary passed away June 9th, 2022, at the age of 78. She loved the outdoors, animals, people, and especially spending time with her family and friends. She was a wiz at word puzzles. Mary is survived by her loving husband Orland (Pete) Long, her children, Frank (Debbie) Mercier, Diana Jones, Linda (Kenneth) Dunphy; four grandkids, four great-grandkids, and many dear friends. Arrangements: Hudgel's.

