Mary Jane Lyon passed away on January 10, 2023. She is survived by her partner, Sharon Butler, by her brothers Howard T. Lyon, Claude R. Lyon and Robert F. Lyon, and by her sons Frederick Capps and K. Scott Lewallen. Mary Jane was born on April 26, 1939 in Newbern, Tennessee and lived in Tennessee until her family moved to Picacho in 1949. Following her graduation from college, she moved with her husband to Japan. While in Japan she learned to speak fluent Japanese, and for this reason was asked to accompany a troop of Girl Scouts to the top of Mt. Fuji. When she returned from Japan she began her teaching career in Chandler, where she simultaneously wrote a newspaper column and had a radio and television program. She was Chandler's first Teacher of the Year. After retiring from teaching, she went to seminary in Colorado, and became an ordained minister of the First United Methodist Church. She was a minister in Panama for five years before returning home to Tucson, where she was a minister in two South Tucson churches. Following her retirement from the ministry, Mary Jane devoted her time and energy to teaching art. She taught at Pima Community College, as well as offering individual lessons and classes in her private studio. She was a member of the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild. Mary Jane traveled with a Panamanian choir to sing before the Pope, and she climbed Macchu Pichu. She would say, when talking about the many adventures that she had in her lifetime, "God opened the door, and I walked through." She was a unique and amazing, gifted and creative, wonderful and generous woman, and she will be greatly missed.