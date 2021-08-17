Mary Martin

MARTIN, Mary Therese (Sister Therese)

It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Sister Therese Martin announces her peaceful passing on June 25, 2021, at the age of 95.

Sister Therese was born on March 12, 1926, in Owosso, Michigan to Lawrence and Agnes Martin. Therese was born with a twin sister Patricia, "Patty". When the children were just two, the family moved from Owosso to Detroit. It was here that the family thrived and the children grew. Tragedy impacted the family in 1942 when Patty died from rheumatic fever. Therese was heartbroken as she spoke fondly throughout the years of her dear sister.

Therese graduated St Benedict High School in 1944. She then attended the University of Detroit before entering the religious life. After spiritual counseling and her own journey of soul searching, she entered the Sisters of Saint Joseph (SSJ) in 1945. While at SSJ, Sister Therese, met Sister Barbara Donahue, who became a lifelong friend and confidant.