Mary Martin

MARTIN, Mary Therese (Sister Therese)
It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Sister Therese Martin announces her peaceful passing on June 25, 2021, at the age of 95.
Sister Therese was born on March 12, 1926, in Owosso, Michigan to Lawrence and Agnes Martin. Therese was born with a twin sister Patricia, "Patty". When the children were just two, the family moved from Owosso to Detroit. It was here that the family thrived and the children grew. Tragedy impacted the family in 1942 when Patty died from rheumatic fever. Therese was heartbroken as she spoke fondly throughout the years of her dear sister.
Therese graduated St Benedict High School in 1944. She then attended the University of Detroit before entering the religious life. After spiritual counseling and her own journey of soul searching, she entered the Sisters of Saint Joseph (SSJ) in 1945. While at SSJ, Sister Therese, met Sister Barbara Donahue, who became a lifelong friend and confidant.
While working tirelessly as a Sister of Saint Joseph, Sister Therese also earned a Bachelor's of Arts from Nazareth College and a Master of Arts from Georgetown University. The advance degrees allowed her to pursue many different opportunities. Sister Therese was a Professor of Political Science at Nazareth College from 1968-1971, a Director of Hospital Education at Borgess Hospital from 1971-1973 and from 1974-1977, she was the Principal at St Thomas School in Ann Arbor Michigan.
1977 was a year of significant change for Sister Therese, she decided to change religious orders, leaving the Sisters of St. Joseph and joining the Sisters for Christian Community. Also, during 1977, she along with her dear friend Sister Barbara, moved to Arizona.
In Arizona, Sister Therese continued her love of learning and attended the University of Arizona, earning several hours in Library Science. She also continued her love of teaching.
1978-1981 she taught at the Tohono O'odham Reservation in Topawa and Sells, Arizona. She retired from teaching in 1991 after teaching for a decade at the Sunnyside School District.
In retirement, Sister Therese loved to travel, tell a good story, and discuss just about any topic. She continued her religious calling at St Pius X in Tucson, AZ.
Sister Therese is predeceased by her mother and father and dear sister Patty, also her dear friend, Sister Barbara Donahue.
Funeral service will be in Tucson, AZ, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at St Pius X Church.
Sister Therese will be buried in Owosso, Michigan in October 2021. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.