Mary Mathieu

MATHIEU, Mary Theresa
It is with deep sadness that we tell of the passing of our Mom on December 7, 2020. Mary Theresa Mathieu (Bagnall) was born on December 9, 1929 in her home in Bellwood, Ill. Mom was born to George and Min Bagnall, who immigrated to the USA from Northern Ireland in the early 1900's. The story goes that on the day Mom was born, her five brothers, George, John, Gene, Al and Frank had to spend the day in the attic. Mom met Ralph (Murph) Edward Mathieu at a singles dance at the local Catholic Church. They were married on April 28, 1951. Then the children came, first Kevin and then Mick. In February of 1956, they moved to Tucson and proceeded to have five more children, Mary Carol, Tim, Annie, Patricia, and Dan.
While raising seven children, Mom always worked! She started at Skyline Country Club, then the restaurant in Levy's at El Con Mall, and finally at Pyramid Credit Union, where she made many friends, and would always find jobs for her children and family friends from the neighborhood and school.
There were no strangers in the Mathieu home according to Mom, especially around dinner time, except that Dad would wonder out loud about who was the new face sitting at the dining room table. Mom made sure our home was full of people, good food, and happy times. Mom was at her best in the kitchen cooking and baking her famous chocolate chip cookies.
Mom is preceded in death by Dad and Tim. She is survived by Kevin and Chris Mathieu, Mick and Kathy Mathieu, Mary Carol and Arnold Elias, Sara, Annie and Jack Gieseking, Patricia and Pat Mellody, and Dan and Pamela Mathieu.
Grandma is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristin Mathieu (the OC) (Bryan), Alex Leon (Rosa), Peter Mathieu, Bridget Mathieu Kalell (Jordan), Tori Morrison (Nathan), John Murphy Gieseking, Michael Mellody, Kate Mellody, Kelly Mellody, Ryan Gieseking, Jake Mathieu, Emma Mathieu, and Will Mathieu. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Jonas Morrison, Tristan Leon, Trace Leon, George Mathieu Kalell, and soon to be Lennon Morrison.
Theresa is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Bernie Bagnall and Honey Bagnall and many, many Mathieu and Bagnall nieces and nephews including Tommy Bagnall, Michael Bagnall, and many friends that were like family including the Marner family, the Flannery family, Mike Smith, the Jones family, and Tom and Debbie Riddle (her "adopted" California daughter).
A Celebration of Life Mass and traditional "Irish Wake" will be held at a later date when we can all raise a glass and toast her wonderful life.
Mom will be buried at Holy Hope Cemetery on Monday, December 14, 2020. If you wish to attend the graveside burial, please contact Mick Mathieu (mickmathieu@fastmail.net) or Annie Gieseking (annie.gieseking@yahoo.com) for the COVID-19 Social Distancing requirements and details.
In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations to Peppi's House. Donations can be sent to the TMC Foundation/Peppi's House, 5301 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712, in her name.
