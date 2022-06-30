Mary McClure

Mary Joan McClure of Tucson, Arizona, known to her family and friends as Mary Jo, Jo or JoJo, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born to Emery and Dorothy Stockham in Bloomfield, Iowa, where she met her lifelong love, Frank, at Bloomfield High School. Shortly after Mary Jo and Frank were married, they settled in Tucson, Arizona with their young daughter, Kelly. During the 67 years Mary Jo lived in Tucson, she was a pillar of the community and made an immeasurable impact on many lives. Mary Jo was a strong advocate for animal welfare and long time supporter of the Humane Society. She loved early American antiques and history, running her antique shop on Broadway for many years. A board member of Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood Association, Jo was an advocate for the preservation of local history. She and Frank led many efforts to preserve Tucson's heritage. She loved travel, especially to New England, San Diego, and Mount Lemmon. She was also a skilled artist and an avid supporter of the University of Arizona Athletics, especially basketball. Mary Jo's greatest passion and energy was reserved for her family. She would fight ceaselessly to protect them, successfully overcoming major illness in her family. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt whose dedication to her family knew no bounds. She will be missed by her daughter, Kelly; granddaughter, Shannon; great grandson, Theodore; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank; and sister, Sherry. Mary Jo was a breast cancer survivor and donations in her memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation www.komen.org or to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona hssaz.org. Arrangements by Gilbert Memorial Park. ??