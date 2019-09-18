MCGILLIVRAY, Mary Grace
died peacefully at home in Tucson, Arizona on September 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving children and sister. She was born April 28, 1926 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Paul James Madigan and Madeline Sara Donohue.
She was a 1944 graduate of Sandstone (Minnesota) High School and attended the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse throughout her career, including as a Nursing Supervisor in Cloquet Hospital.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Edward Gordon. They were blessed with 11 children, all of whom survive the loss of their beloved mother. Mary was an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Tucson, an avid bridge player, golfer, and an enthusiastic volunteer. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, and valuable friend.
Mary is survived by her six daughters, Virginia Ann, Joann Marie, Grace Mary, Sharon Rose, Maureen Ann and Jane Elizabeth; as well as her five sons, Paul Gerard, Burton Edward, Joseph Francis, Thomas Malcolm and Edward Gordon. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Florence Stewart and preceded in death by her parents.
Many sincere thanks to the residents and staff at Atria Bell Court Garden in Tucson, and to the parishioners of St. Pius X Catholic Church of Tucson, for their friendship and care during Mary and Ed's 36 years in Tucson.
Contributions in Mary's name may be made to the Carmelite Monastery (www.HeartsAwake.org), or to St. Pius X Parish in Tucson.
Funeral: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, pastor Harry Ledwith officiating. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.