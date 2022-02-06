We regret to announce the passing of Mary Montoya, 91, of Tucson, Arizona. She passed away on January 21, 2022 surrounded by her family. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Stalzer, Kathleen's husband Mark, and their five children. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.