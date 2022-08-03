Mary Mudry

90, fell asleep in the Lord on July 29, 2022. Preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Joseph Mayho; sister, Dorothy (William) Rebar; brother-in-law, Martin Karchnak; niece, Sheila Phelan; many others dear to her heart and above all, the love of her life, Frank "Frankie". Mary enjoyed a 30-year career in the banking industry. Survived by her sister, Nancy Karchnak; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Mass will be offered at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb Rd. Entombment to follow in Queen of All Saints Mausoleum at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery, 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes, Tucson, AZ 85748. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m., Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to Agape Hospice, 4400 E. Broadway Blvd. #400, Tucson, AZ 85711 or AZ Homestead, 5238 E. 18th Street, Tucson, AZ 85711, where Mary enjoyed her last several years surrounded by the love and companionship of her dear friends and wonderful caregivers. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.