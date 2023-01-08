Mary Mulcahy 93, beloved friend, sister and aunt died December 31, 2022. Mary is survived by her sister Fran Mowen of Kearny, NJ. 13 nieces/nephews and a great- niece. We remember Mary as an outgoing, dog loving, multifaceted diamond who continues to enrich our lives. Arriving with her husband Danny in 1972 Mary easily made Tucson her home. Working as a sought-after court recorder by many judges in Pima County Mary enlived any and every gathering she attended. She took comfort in Alanon and her strong faith in the power of prayer. Mary's good will may live on through each of us. To celebrate Mary, wear purple, to the gathering at Adair Funeral Home,1050 North Dodge Blvd., Thursday, January 19th at 11:00 a.m. Flowers may be sent to Adair. Donation to Humane Society of Tucson or PACC of Pima County.