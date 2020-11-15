Mary Pinda

 Skip to main content
PINDA, Mary Katherine

Mary, born September 16, 1991, passed away on November 4, 2020 leaving behind her parents, Dan and Kim, a brother, Patrick, and two sisters, Kerri (Jason Hirst) and Rosie. Mary loved crafting and was a member of the Ladies Boutique at St. Pius X. She was loved and will continue to be loved by all who knew her. Mary's Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Pius X on December 5, 2020 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Mary to either Prader-Willi Syndrome Association/USA or Special Olympics. Arrangements by East Lawn Mortuary.

