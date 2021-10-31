Mary Place

91, of Sierra Vista, AZ died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Life Care Center of Sierra Vista. Lifelong resident of Cochise County. Ann, oldest child of the late Harold K. and Susan (Sweeney) Stark was born in Long Beach, California on December 19, 1929. A few months later moved to her parents' ranch in Sulphur Springs Valley where she was raised. Education: attended grade school at Webb and Whitewater in Elfrida; middle school at Loretto in Douglas and graduated high school from St. Joseph's Academy of Carondelet in Tucson. Attended University of Arizona in Tucson and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. Returned home to the family ranch and worked at the Valley National Bank in Wilcox until she married her husband, of 66 years, Truman "Sam" Place, where they raised cotton, chili and grains in Elfrida and Douglas.