Mary Plymale

PLYMALE, Mary Ellen Doris "Dolly"

Dolly Plymale went Home to the Lord on March 4, 2021 where her beloved husband James awaited.

Born in Canada, Dolly proudly became a United States citizen late in life. Her passions were honoring her faith, raising her children, and making every house she lived in a home. She delighted in welcoming friends and family throughout her life. Her style was as memorable as her hospitality, always in a dress and high heels wherever she went. To her friends, she was full of good humor and generosity. To her family, she was selfless and kind.

She is survived by her children, Susan, James, Christopher and Linda (Rodney Solgonick); three grandchildren, a great-granddaughter and three nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Leonard Comrie, his wife Joan, and son-in-law, Robert Allen. A graveside service will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal, New York on Friday, July 30, 2021. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army whose Gospel Mission Dolly fondly remembered from her youth.

