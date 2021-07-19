Mary Plymale

Born in Canada, Dolly proudly became a United States citizen late in life. Her passions were honoring her faith, raising her children, and making every house she lived in a home. She delighted in welcoming friends and family throughout her life. Her style was as memorable as her hospitality, always in a dress and high heels wherever she went. To her friends, she was full of good humor and generosity. To her family, she was selfless and kind.