PULIDO, Mary Margaret Svatos

10/27/27 - 4/27/21

of Scottsdale, AZ, Mary Pulido peacefully passed into eternity at the age of 93. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and daughter of Christ. She is preceded in death by her father, Anthony; her mother, Maria and her two sisters, Agnes "Aggie" and Veronica.

Mary came into this world as the youngest daughter of Anthony and Maria (Kitzka) Svatos in Edenborn, PA. She grew up in Akron, OH where she began her college studies at the age of 16. Two years later, she moved with her sister to Tucson, AZ, where she met her soul mate Charles "Charlie" Pulido at the Newman Center at the University of Arizona.

Aside from her devoted husband of almost 70 years, Mary is survived by their six children, Mark (Donna Walker) of Yountville, CA, David (Debra) of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Pam of Encinitas, CA, Greg (Cindy) of Austin, TX, Susie (Annie) of Phoenix, AZ, and Diana of Dahlonega, GA, their eight grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica, Elizabeth (Brian), Maria, Michael, Emily, Matthew, and Chas and great-granddaughter, Emma. Mary is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mickey (Fernando) and Pat Pulido of Phoenix, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.