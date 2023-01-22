Mary Quintana

Mary Helen Quintana, 73, cherished Mother and devoted wife, went to her final rest January 5th, 2023 with her husband and children by her bedside. She was born September 26th, 1949 to the late Jesus and Concepcion Contreras (Ravago) in Tucson, Arizona. She spent her early life honing her loving, patient, tender nature, and tenacious work ethic as one does being the youngest of 11 siblings. She attended and graduated from Thunderbird Academy in Scottsdale, Arizona affirming her faith and education. She applied these to a life of hard work where she was employed in a myriad of trades as a means to endlessly and selflessly care for her daughter Lori Marie Menendez (Quintana), 47 and son Gabriel Anthony Quintana, 42. Her generosity and caring nature led her to start the Military Moms of Tucson organization that collected and sent care packages to deployed service members after Gabriel enlisted in the Navy and September 11th. She relished the beauty of the desert and nature, frequently enjoying the local Tucson hiking trails. She held family above all else; her favorite times being visits with friends, family, and holidays spent blessing loved ones with her unparalleled cooking, laughter, and most importantly her boundless love. She is survived by husband, Christopher Ortega; aforementioned Children; Son-in-Law Joe Menendez and Grandchildren, Samantha Renee Menendez and Ryan Anthony Menendez; siblings, Roy Contreras, Theresa Contreras, Juan Contreras, and Carlos Contreras; countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that like in all Mexican households became too numerous to count and too close to call anything but family. Waiting for her in rest are her sisters Jessie Mendibles (Contreras), Jennie Estrada (Contreras), Betty Rico (Contreras), and brothers Raul, Ruben, and Edward Contreras. In accordance with her wishes, a small, private celebration of her life will take place at Sanctuary Cove January 28th. Her family requests that donations be made to this organization in lieu of flowers so that her loved ones and all of Tucson can continue to enjoy the beauty of Sonoran desert just as she did.