Mary Quiroga

Our beloved mother, and grandmother received her Angel wings on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was born on June 11, 1935 in Patagonia, AZ to parents, Ramon and Mercedes Laguna. Preceded in death by her husband, Adam S. Quiroga; and her sons, Fernie, and Pat Quiroga. She is survived by brother, Nicholas Laguna (Patagonia); daughter, Irma; sons, Connie, Jerry (Chris) Orlando, Willie; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews She was avid fan of the U of A wildcats spent many years with Sunnyside little league district as team mom, coach, umpire worked at St. Mary's hospital for 26 years. Thank you to all the staff at Park Avenue rehab please join us for celebration of life for Mary Helen on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at the FOE-Fraternal order of Eagles #180 1530 N. Stone Ave 85705. In honor of Mary Helen we request everyone to wear U of A gear. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.