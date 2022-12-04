Mary Schaefer, born December 14, 1927 passed away Nov 22, 2022. Mary lived an adventurous life as a loving wife, mother, teacher, artist, publisher and author. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Arthur Schaefer, who passed away Nov 22, 2019. She is survived by her children Nancy Casey (John), Cheri Romanoski, Richard Schaefer (Stella), 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.