Born in Ganado, Arizona on October 8, 1936. Returned her mortal energy back into the universe on March 27, 2021. Daughter of Frances McCray (Frazier) and Lionel McCray, sister of Ernest, mother of Larry, Robert and Andrew. Tucson High, University of Arizona, Elementary school teacher, real estate agent and broker. Her life moved her around the US, including time in Europe, but the desert always drew her home to Tucson. Her curiosity took her to six continents and her intellect devoured a library of books. Loved by many, missed by more. A LIFE WELL LIVED! Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.