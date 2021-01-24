Mary Shields

SHIELDS, Mary Pauline
1922 - 2021
Mary Pauline Shields, age 98, died peacefully on January 17, 2021 at her home in Oro Valley, Arizona. Mary was born on November 15, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Katherine and Joseph Brincko. Mary moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1948 where she met her future husband, Orville Shields and they were married on August 27, 1949. Her beloved husband proceeded her in death on October 11, 1992. Mary is survived by her children, Marilee Meyer, Suzanne Shields, David Shields, Wayne Shields and Lori Watson, their spouses, along with her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Tucson Chapter of Habitat for Humanity at HabitatTucson (mobilecause.com)
A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 8650 N. Shannon Road. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.