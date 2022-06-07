Mary Stewart

Stewart, Mary E.

Mary E. Stewart (née Critchley) of Benson, Arizona died of natural causes on May 29, 2022 at Peppi's House in Tucson, Arizona. She is survived by her one and only sweetheart and husband of 57 years, Robert J. Stewart, her three children and five grandchildren. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Mary grew up in Douglas, Arizona in a big family; she was one of six children. The Critchleys were a well known family in southeast Arizona, and they ran the city swimming pool in Douglas. Mary was a good student who won spelling bees and attended Girls State. She graduated from Salpointe High School in Tucson and briefly attended nurses' training before marrying in 1965.

Once her children went to school, Mary worked at various jobs, usually involving keeping track of money and payments. She worked at a bank for a time and later worked in customer service and sales for Sulphur Springs Valley Electrical Co-op in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Mary was very good at managing money which was a big benefit to her family. Education and learning were among her highest priorities for her children and she always made sure they could get access to it. Mary loved to read and learn new things. She loved music. She was career driven, meaning it was her family that was her career.

Mary was not a risk taker but she was always willing to go out of her comfort zone when it came to family. Her health was often challenging but she did her best not to let it get in the way of the small pleasures of life and her relationships with her family.

In her later years, Mary became an avid and expert genealogist with the help of her brother Bill. She has left behind a treasure trove of information for generations to come. Her family will maintain this legacy.

Throughout her life, the strongest theme was family. Mary was a very private person and stronger than most people realized. She was always very clear on her values and what mattered to her. She will be sorely missed.

Mary took comfort in her religious beliefs throughout her life. If you're a praying person, please offer up a prayer for her as this is what she would appreciate most at this time. Celebrate her with music and food, two of her favorite things. Arrangements by Sensible Cremations.

