Mary Stoklos

STOKLOS, Mary
Born January 10, 1925, passed away October 6, 2020 just short of her 96th birthday. She was a true product of New York city, being born there from Ukrainian immigrants in the alphabet area of the Lower East Side in Manhattan. She attended City and Hunter colleges and found work at TIME LIFE during its height it's publishing power in the mid-1960s. She was there in the publishing side and rose to an assistant business manager of LIFE Magazine during the important times of Vietnam War and Civil Rights, which was right out to the male dominated TV series " Mad Men", once questioning the expense accounts submitted by the correspondents in Vietnam, she was told " Oh Mary, come on they're in the war zone, let it slide. Petite and willful she traveled the world and in the 1950s visited Cuba, Morocco, and Beirut. In the mid-1960s she and girlfriends rented a 66 Mustang and drove the California coast Highway. In 1974 with the start of People Magazine she was tapped to be the business manager with a glass corner office in the big TIME LIFE bldg. In the late 1980s she retired work and found an old friend and started a 2nd phase of her life, travel with a partner and becoming a then husband, Leif Ostern, traveling the world on cruise ships. Her connections to Tucson go back to 1972 when her nephews Michael and Paul came to the UofA, often coming down herself, especially during the winter months. In 2000 she and Michael started a foundation at the UofA, to help Native American medical student, this honors her brother, Dr Michael Stoklos, her nephew Michael who works with Native American Drs and healers. To date more than 50 medical students have graduated from the UofA and gone on into their chosen professions, the foundation is still very active and expanding. She passed away in her beloved Lower East Side apt, at peace, her life well lived.