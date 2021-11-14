Mary Tidwell

77, went to be with her Jesus on October 12, 2021. Mary was born on October 8, 1944, to James and Margaret Clifford in Auburn, New York. She attended Rincon High School. Mary was an educator in so many areas of her life. She will be remembered as a sweet, kind, selfless, loving, generous mother, grandmother, sister, and loyal faithful friend. Mary was a true caregiver in every sense of the word. Despite health issues throughout her life, she never complained or let it keep her from being an example to all. Her friendships were forever, her character unmatched.