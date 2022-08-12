A loving wife, mother, sister, friend, and nurse has passed away. Mary Tuttle-Hrisko was born May 16, 1954 in Lima, OH to Joseph and Mary Martin. Raised in OH, Mary moved to Tucson in 1969 with her then husband Jasper Tuttle. Jasper proceeded her in death in 1989. A caring person, Mary worked as a home health LPN for almost 40 years. Mary married Ronald Hrisko in 2003. She passed away August 10, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. Mary is survived by her husband Ron Hrisko, sons Larry Tuttle and Dan Hrisko, daughters-in-law Beverlee Thompson-Tuttle and Val Heidrich, and grandchildren Dillon, Rachel, and Hannah Tuttle. A visitation and time with the family is being held at Adair Avalon Chapel, 8090 N Northern Ave, Tucson, AZ, 85704 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.