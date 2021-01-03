Mary Valdez

VALDEZ, Mary Lee
84, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on December 21, 2020. She was born in Tucson, Arizona to Mary Gomez and E.A. (Lee) Jacobs Jr., a proud descendant of the Carrillo/Jacobs family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend who touched so many lives with love and compassion. Her life was full of energy, always placing others before herself. She had a strong faith in God and was proclaimed a Lady of the Equestrian Order of The Holy Sepulchre. Mary Lee participated in serval groups: The Twenty Teens, The Arco Iris Club and the Gay Señoritas. She especially enjoyed her once a month luncheons with her childhood friends, The Pallbearers. She served 18 years as a board member of La Frontera's Tucson International Mariachi Conference, and devoted many years to The American Heart Association. Mary Lee was extremely creative and talented in everything she applied herself to. She loved sewing, traveling, and most of all her treasured time with family, especially during weekly Sunday dinners. She will be greatly missed by family and friends who loved her dearly. Mary Lee is survived by her husband, Joel D. Valdez, her beloved "Darling" of 62 years; son, David (Karen); daughter, Lisa Maish (Randy) and grandchildren, Ryan Maish, Kevin Maish, Joel A. Valdez, Katrina Valdez and Andrew Maish (Catalina). Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by her caregivers, to Casa de la Luz Hospice, and our gracious neighbors for their wonderful meals and love they shared. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Casa de la Luz Hospice in her memory. Services will be restricted to immediate family members. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.