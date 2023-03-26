Mary "Jo" Josephine Vine, 96, of Long Beach, Indiana, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Jo was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, to the late Harry and Marguerite (Hart) Brennan. She grew up in Michigan City, IN and graduated from St. Mary's High School. She worked as a telephone operator during WWII, then became one of the first medical X-Ray technicians. She married her late husband Daniel James Vine in 1952 and moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1957. In addition to raising a family, she volunteered for the Cancer Society and played golf. Her golfing achievements included the Long Beach Indiana Club Championship in 1992 and six holes-in-one. Her devotion to family, elegant aura, and scintillating wit will be dearly missed. "There once was a girl named Josie who's outlook on life was quite rosy. At golf she would win by putting it in, but had six tee shots go straight in the holsie." She is survived by her son, Daniel B. (Kim Perry) Vine of St. George, UT; daughter, Kathleen A. Vine of Long Beach, IN; three grandchildren, Mary (Cory) Sherratt, Alex Lopez Vine, and Erin Lopez and their father, Ruben Lopez; one step-grandchild, Tyler (Chloe) Perry; two great-grandchildren, Jameson Sherratt and Aspen Sherratt; and a large, white cat, Henry. A mass will be held at St. Mary the Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish in Michigan City, Indiana this summer with a date to be determined. Arrangements by Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.