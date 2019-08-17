WALDRON, Mary
81, of Tucson peacefully passed away August 4, 2019 surrounded by her daughters, Kristine Simmons and Karol Waldron and the family mascot, Peppy the Cat. She was born March 17, 1938 in Paterson, New Jersey, to Walter and Helen Russell, who, along with her brother, Robert Allan Russell, predeceased her. A Jersey Shore lady, transplanted to the desert 42 years ago where, in her words, the mountains became her ocean. She was a patriotic American, supporter of veterans' causes, wonderful cook, casino gamer, avid gardener, Wildcats fan, delightful neighbor and most of all - lover of animals. She graduated from The Kimberley School and Katharine Gibbs College in New Jersey, and with those skills became a longtime employee at United Technologies Corp. after reentering the workforce in Tucson. A fighter to the end with an offbeat sense of humor and quiet strength, "Old Ironsides" endured countless maladies with a smile, a silly tune, and virtual lock on invincibility and perseverance that never rocked her faith. To celebrate her life, a Memorial Ceremony and gathering for those who knew and loved her and her family will take place at Hacienda del Sol Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Rd., in Tucson on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers and in her honor, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona or Elks Lodge #385 - Veterans Affairs. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.