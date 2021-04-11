Mary Wilson

84, of Tucson, passed away March 16, 2021. She was born March 8, 1937 in Phoenix. She was the beloved wife for 40 years of C. Darrel Wilson (deceased 2003). She was the loving mother of Lisa (Alan), Valerie (Steven), Stephen (deceased), Mary Barbara (Philip), David and Mark (Christina). Devoted grandmother to Tatiana, Christopher (Avery), Geoffrey, Gregory, Michelle, Jacob, Nathaniel and Leo. Great-Grandmother to Andrew, Piper and Zoey. Aunt to amazing nieces and nephews. Mary was loved dearly by her many friends and family members and brought great happiness to all. Father Ricardo Elford will celebrate Mass at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 with graveside interment immediately following. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.