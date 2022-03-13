Mary Workman

Workman, Mary

passed away May 13, 2021, Mary was born in El Campo, Texas, to Thomas C. and Susan V. Workman (both deceased). Age 3 her family moved to Tucson where her father became the night foreman for the Old Santa Rita Hotel. She graduated from Tucson High School 1946, after which she attended 2 years at the U of A and one year at Chapman University in Los Angeles.

She completed her schooling in Houston, TX, by obtaining 2 undergraduate degrees in Business and Religion. She continued to obtain her Masters of Divinity from Phillips Seminary in Enid, OK, (now in Tulsa). Mary was ordained to the Christian Ministry in Ponca City, OK, May 18, 1980, at the First Christain Church where she was employed as an Associate Minister.