Mary Workman

Workman, Mary
passed away May 13, 2021, Mary was born in El Campo, Texas, to Thomas C. and Susan V. Workman (both deceased). Age 3 her family moved to Tucson where her father became the night foreman for the Old Santa Rita Hotel. She graduated from Tucson High School 1946, after which she attended 2 years at the U of A and one year at Chapman University in Los Angeles.
She completed her schooling in Houston, TX, by obtaining 2 undergraduate degrees in Business and Religion. She continued to obtain her Masters of Divinity from Phillips Seminary in Enid, OK, (now in Tulsa). Mary was ordained to the Christian Ministry in Ponca City, OK, May 18, 1980, at the First Christain Church where she was employed as an Associate Minister.
Prior to her Ordination, she was able to enjoy working as a secretary in Tucson. Her Ministry positions were at First Christain Church in Houston, TX., Dallas Area Association of Christian Churches, Dallas, TX., First Christiand Church, Ponca City, OK. and First Christian Church, Beaumont, TX. Her ministry included being involved in Christian Church Educators in Texas as well as the National Organization. Her life as a minister was her joy and found great fulfillment in being a minister of His Word and His Son. She spent a considerable amount of her ministry working with young people. She continued to be in touch with many of them throughout her years. She retired in 1994 and returned to Tucson to be near family.
During the early years of her retirement she volunteered at; Tucson Museum of Art, Tucson Medical Center and Food Bank. She was very active at the First Christain Church, as an Elder and Historian.
She was predeceased by her sister, Violet Arnold and brother, Tom C. Workman. Survived by sister in law, Marilyn Workman. Her many nieces and nephews as well as all the Greats and Great-Greats were her love and cared for them with all her heart.
Mary loved people and traveling. The people she met and ministered to become more than members of a church, they became her friends and were until their death and hers.
It is Mary's request that in lieu of flowers, you send a donation to the First Christian Church, 740 E. Speedway, Tucson, AZ. 84719. Service of Memory and Hope will be March 19, 2022. Please join us, she loved celebrating her birthday, so we will.