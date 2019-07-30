YOURGULEZ, Mary De Jesus
65, A loving wife, Mama, Nana passed away on July 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nick M. Yourgulez Sr., granddaughter, Brianna and her parents, Francisco C. and Olga C. Sanchez. Survived by children, Richard(Liza), Nick Jr.(Connie), Sergio (Erika), Angela(Daniel Bojorquez), and Estevan (Imelda), 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, numerous family and friends. She proudly served 33 years with TUSD. She was a welcoming woman, and had strong faith, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her smile and warm heart will forever be missed. Mass and burial to be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 15950 N. Luckett Rd., Marana at 11:00 a.m.