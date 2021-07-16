 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Zellar

Mary Zellar

ZELLAR, Mary Frances (Dunn)

Left this life May 20, 2021.

--

She was born in Tucson May 15, 1931.

--

Mary was married to George Zellar 68 years and had five children: Catherine, Barbara, George, John and Patrick.

She also had six grandchildren

and seven great-grandchildren.

--

A celebration of Mary's life will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd.

--

Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Need to save more money? Try these simple tips

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News