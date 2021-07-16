Mary Zellar

ZELLAR, Mary Frances (Dunn)
Left this life May 20, 2021.
She was born in Tucson May 15, 1931.
Mary was married to George Zellar 68 years and had five children: Catherine, Barbara, George, John and Patrick.
She also had six grandchildren
and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Mary's life will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd.
Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
