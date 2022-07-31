Maryann Tritz

05/26/1931 - 07/27/2022 Maryann Rose Kass Tritz was born in Omaha, NE; raised in Alton, IA. She graduated from St Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in 1952. Soon after, she married Ray, her ever-loving husband of 69 years. A devoted mother of 11, she is survived by her husband Ray, children Kris (Joe), Debbie, Jim (Jeanette), Liz, John, Laurie (Bruce), Julie (Joe), Ray (Michelle), Steve (Suzy), Amy (Dale) and Mark (Emily). Eleven children led to 44 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren (and counting!). She was an expert seamstress, sewing clothes for all of her children and grandchildren. Maryann was very competitive, enjoying golf, bowling, working puzzles, and playing cards. She raised a family of athletes, juggling multiple sporting events in the "Tritz van." She hosted "Sunday Dinners" for the family long after her children were grown; loved family gatherings, a sip of beer, and was Tucson's #1 Notre Dame fan. Maryann said a kind word to everyone she met; shared a contagious smile and sense of humor. Her devotion to family was immeasurable. She graced our world for 91 years and will be cherished forever by all who knew her. Arrangements made by South Lawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Fund. Services will be held on Saturday, August 6 at 10:00 am, St Pius X Catholic Church.