MARYOTT, Nancy Marie
71, passed away November 23, 2018, in Tucson, AZ after a 24-year battle with cancer. She was born on June 30, 1947, in Washington D.C. to Anna Marie Scholtes and Karl Scholtes. Nancy will be dearly missed by her children, Bridget Maryott, Gillian Geller, Sean Maryott, Cantrell Maryott Driver and dog, Miles. She left behind sisters, Eileen Evans, Jeanne Roberson and brother, Karl Scholtes. She will also be remembered by her grandkids, Lucinda Maryott Moreno, Grace Geller, Haley Geller, Sam Geller and Gillian Beran-Maryott. Nancy was predeceased by her best friend and husband, Michael T. Maryott; granddaughter, Bianca Maryott Palumbo and brother, Bill Scholtes. Nancy will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends. Nancy conquered 17 rounds of chemo, never complaining. She faced each new protocol with a sober commitment to using what science could offer to help her stay present with her family. Although, one can't help but push aside science and attribute her long-term success in large part to her tremendous will. She was the first female recipient of the SAHBA's Sales Manager of the Year award, breaking the glass ceiling in her industry. Nancy was a role model for her children and grandchildren in how she moved through the world with an unrelenting work ethic, a sarcastic humor and biting wit laced with occasional profanity. She illustrated how one could get what they wanted if they were willing to work for it. Certain in her beliefs, steadfast in her desire to have opinions worth voicing, she did so, often eliciting reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. She dreamed of moving to Homer, AK to be closer to family, but was unable to make the trip. She is now pain-free. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Nancy to Cook Inletkeeper www.inletkeeper.org Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.