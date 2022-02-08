 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason Carr

Mason Carr

  • Updated

Carr, Mason

Mason Richard Carr was just 22 years old when he left this world on December 27, 2021. He will be missed terribly by his mom and dad, Kelly (Goddard) and Brian Carr; his brother, Matthew and sister, Emily. Other surviving family members are grandmother, Shirley Carr and grandparents, Dick and Judy Goddard and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Mason will be celebrated on Sunday, February 20 at 1:00 p.m. at St Pius X Catholic Church. Donations can be made in his memory to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona or the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Apple profiting from peer pressure and bullying?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News