Mason Carr

Mason Richard Carr was just 22 years old when he left this world on December 27, 2021. He will be missed terribly by his mom and dad, Kelly (Goddard) and Brian Carr; his brother, Matthew and sister, Emily. Other surviving family members are grandmother, Shirley Carr and grandparents, Dick and Judy Goddard and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Mason will be celebrated on Sunday, February 20 at 1:00 p.m. at St Pius X Catholic Church. Donations can be made in his memory to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona or the Tucson Symphony Orchestra.