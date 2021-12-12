Matilde Medina

Age 93, died December 7, 2021, born in Rillito, AZ and raised in Nogales, AZ. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward; children, Tina (Eddie) Inlow, Robert and Eddie, Jr. Survived by 11 children, Rev. Ignazio, Eva (Tim) Lehr, Patricia (Joe) Gamez, Enrique, Armando, Raul (Leigh), Alicia (Jude) Haas, Matilde (Fernando) Saldivar, Ricardo, Anthony and Elvia (David) Moreno; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (North Chapel) 204 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass will follow, 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Church, 602 W. Ajo Way. Burial at Holy Hope Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.