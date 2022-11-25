Matthew Hoge

Passed 11/18/22, for close to 30 years Matt resided in Tucson where he enjoyed hiking, bowling, Bible fellowships, family gatherings and served the public with a one man window cleaning service. The whole city was his coverage and he did this unfailingly. Matt was never one to brag about himself but always lent a helping hand toward his fellow man, tell jokes and was a kind and gentle soul. Matt faced multiple challenges in life and did his best to carry on despite them. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Elma Hoge and brother John. He is survived by 4 brothers: Bill, Mike, Carl and Rob. He is loved & missed.