Matthew Kale

M,There is a cemetery in Marion Kansas. I found out recently that my family bought a bunch of plots back in the late 1800's. I don't know anyone there now, since it was so long ago, but I have visited this cemetery. Even today there aren't any big roads, or large developments built up around it. It is still quiet, and peaceful. I know you would appreciate that. We will go there together. I did not realize what a relief this decision would be for me. I miss you so much.Love Always, N