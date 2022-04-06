 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Matthew Kale

  Updated

IN LOVING MEMORY

Kale, Matthew

03/30/1974 - 04/06/2015

M,There is a cemetery in Marion Kansas. I found out recently that my family bought a bunch of plots back in the late 1800's. I don't know anyone there now, since it was so long ago, but I have visited this cemetery. Even today there aren't any big roads, or large developments built up around it. It is still quiet, and peaceful. I know you would appreciate that. We will go there together. I did not realize what a relief this decision would be for me. I miss you so much.Love Always, N

