Matthew Poole

Matthew Poole

  • Updated

POOLE, Matthew H.

died on October 16, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1957 in Tucson, AZ. Matt served in the United States Marine Corp and was a Lieutenant in the State correctional system. He was an avid cyclist and enjoyed being with his family. Matt is survived by daughter, Maegan E. Wadeking; son, Clayton M. Poole; a grandson, a granddaughter, two sisters and a brother. No public services will be held.

