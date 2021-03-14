Matthew Silvers

SILVERS, Matthew Michael

The sign on the Rialto Theatre marquee read: "Rest in Peace Matt (Spry) Silvers. A Legend in Tucson. A Human Being That Was Given to Fly." Matthew's passing on February 27, 2021 is mourned by his family and many friends in Tucson, the Phoenix area, and beyond. He was a COVID survivor, who died of "heart failure."

Matthew was born at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. on October 31,1974 to Kathleen Mulcahy Silvers and Philip J. Silvers. His family moved to Tucson in 1978, and Matthew attended elementary and middle schools in the Catalina Foothills School District. He graduated from Amphitheater High School in 1992 where he lettered in soccer and baseball. At Northern Arizona University, he majored in Communication, worked in local radio, and played ice hockey, graduating in 1997.

Matthew's professional career began at KLPX/KFMA radio in Tucson where he was Program Director and an on-air radio personality known as "Matt Spry." He was responsible for the twice-a-year rock festivals, negotiating contracts with top bands and drawing crowds of 28,000. He also played guitar for the KFMA Band's opening for major attractions. He then moved to marketing at Desert Diamond Casinos in Sahuarita/Tucson, and later to Desert Diamond Casino West Valley in Glendale AZ, where he became the IT Engineer.