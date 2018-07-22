MATTHEWS, John Terrance August 4, 1925 June 27, 2018
Merchant Marine and Entrepreneur Dies at 92. John was born in Albany, NY, on August 4, 1925 and grew up between Oyster Bay and a family farm in Bucks County, PA. He was 17 when he entered the US Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY. After his service, he joined the Universal Terminal & Stevedoring Corporation as President. In 1960, he and his wife, Susan moved their family to the desert of Tucson, AZ, where he became an entrepreneur, and built a home in Mexico on the Sea of Cortez. He had a love of travel, Jazz music, the Brooklyn Dodgers, the ocean, sailing and entertaining. John is beloved by nine children, Liz Elliott, Ann Elliott-Bridgers, Phyllis Dworsky, John Matthews, Susan Nuttall, Lucille Piccioli, Michael Matthews, Resa Matthews-Petrick and Stephen Matthews; thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road, Tucson, AZ.