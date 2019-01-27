MATTS, Richard George 5/8/1946 - 1/21/2019
Richard was thoughtful, tenacious, strikingly honest, unpretentious, intellectually curious and droll. He faced his rare cancer with energy, courage and a full bucket list. Richard is survived by his wife, Noreen Robinson, who joined him for their "great run" in 1975. His joy was his children. Megan survives her dad after spending every day of the last year giving him reason to live. To the last, Richard mourned Michael's 2012 death. Richard is also survived by brother, Ken, loving sisters and brothers-in-law and nine devoted nieces and nephews. Richard was honored to teach alternative high school students, many of whom struggled with poverty, teen pregnancy, homelessness or probation. He was truly their champion. Richard will be remembered during a Mass at the Newman Center on the UofA campus at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 9, 2019. A Celebration follows at 2:30 p.m. at Cafe a la Carte, 150 N. Main Ave., downtown. Please do not send flowers. If you wish to make a donation in Richard's name, please remember Youth On Their Own, Tucson. Arrangements entrusted to ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.